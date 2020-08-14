Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
9th Circuit ends California ban on high-capacity magazines

Custom-made semiautomatic hunting rifle with a high-capacity, detachable magazine.
(Associated Press)
By Teri Figueroa
Aug. 14, 2020
12:59 PM
SAN DIEGO — 

A federal appeals court on Friday tossed out California’s ban on high-capacity magazines — those holding 10 or more bullets — finding that it “runs afoul of the Second Amendment.”

“California’s almost blanket ban on LCMs (large-capacity magazines) goes too far in substantially burdening the people’s right to self-defense,” Judge Kenneth K. Lee wrote in the 66-page decision.

Lee also wrote that while he understands the reason behind the law, “even the laudable goal of reducing gun violence must comply with the Constitution.”

The three-judge panel ruling was split. Judge Barbara Lynn dissented, finding that the majority opinion conflicted with prior decisions from the court.

Magazines that hold 10 or more bullets have been illegal to sell, manufacture, import or transfer in California since 2000. In 2016, the Legislature passed a bill that would make ownership of the gun parts an infraction.

That same year, California voters passed Proposition 63, a clarifying measure holding that people who owned high-capacity magazines had to get rid of them.

In 2017, the California Rifle and Pistol Assn. — the state arm of the National Rifle Assn. — and five San Diego County residents sued in federal court, arguing that the ruling infringed on the constitutional right to bear arms. U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez sided with the plaintiffs, and blocked the law days before it was to go into effect.

California appealed. Friday’s ruling upholds Benitez’s decision.

Chuck Michel, president and General Counsel of the California Rifle & Pistol Assn., issued a statement calling Friday’s decision “a major victory for the Second Amendment,” in California and nationally.

“This is a huge win specifically for the right to possess these valuable self-defense tools,” Michel said.

It was not immediately clear whether California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra would appeal the decision.

Teri Figueroa

Teri Figueroa covers courts, crime and breaking news for The San Diego Union-Tribune. A native Californian, she joined the North County Times in 2002, and the U-T in 2012. Figueroa reported on the 2003 and 2007 wildfires, and covered the criminal cases against Richard Tuite and John Gardner III, as well as war crimes cases. A San Diego State University graduate, Figueroa has won multiple journalism awards for her work.

