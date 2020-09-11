Two killed when small plane crashes into parking lot near Van Nuys Airport

At least two people died Friday afternoon when a small fixed-wing plane crashed in a parking lot on the 7000 block of North Hayvenhurst Avenue, just west of the Van Nuys Airport, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Department spokesman Capt. Erik Scott said he arrived on scene to see the white, single-engine plane still on fire with pieces of burnt, twisted metal forming a pile of rubble and other broken off pieces nearby.

Firefighters pulled hose lines and extinguished the burning wreckage, Scott said. Two people found inside the rubble were declared dead. They were not immediately identified. There was no damage to nearby structures, but three vehicles sustained minor damage.

Witnesses said they saw the plane fly straight down into the parking lot, missing nearby buildings, Scott said.

“It’s fortunate this was not a populated area,” he said.

Advertisement

Scott said the Federal Aviation Administration would investigate the crash and remove the wreckage from the scene.