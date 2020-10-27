Orange County fires: Silverado fire evacuation areas, road and school closures, shelters
Silverado fire
The fast-moving, wind-driven Silverado fire burning east of Irvine entered its second day on Tuesday, threatening more communities and putting them at risk of being evacuated.
Here’s what we know:
- 11,200 acres burned
- 5% contained
- No structures lost
- 10-15 mph winds, with ridge top gusts reaching 35 mph
Road closures
- Portions of the 133, 241 and 261 Toll Roads are closed.
- Irvine Boulevard remains closed from Alton to Sand Canyon.
- Alton Parkway is closed.
- Areas, including roadways, north of Irvine Boulevard remain closed as part of the mandatory evacuation order.
- Great Park Boulevard is closed east of Sand Canyon.
Evacuation
More than 90,000 residents have been forced to evacuate their homes, according to Irvine Mayor Christina Shea. Evacuation orders issued on Monday remain in place, with Silverado, Modjeska and Trabuco canyons along Live Oak Canyon now under evacuation warning.
Areas under evacuation orders include:
- Between Great Park Boulevard and Bake Parkway, and north of Toledo Way until the city limits
- From Irvine Boulevard south to Trabuco Road, and from Jeffrey Road East to Portola High School
- North of Irvine Boulevard between Jamboree Road and Bake Parkway
- Jackson Ranch and Williams Canyon
Part of Mission Viejo was also under an evacuation warning Tuesday morning. The area is: El Toro Road to the north, Marguerite Parkway to the east, Upper Oso reservoir to the east, Los Alisos Boulevard to the south.
Evacuation centers
Centers reopened at 6 a.m. for Irvine residents and household pets.
- University High School: 4771 Campus Drive
- Woodbridge High School: 2 Meadowbrook
- Las Lomas Community Center: 10 Federation Way
- Turtle Rock Community Center: 1 Sunnyhill, 92603
- University Community Center: 1 Beech Tree Lane
- Quail Hill Community Center: 35 Shady Canyon Drive
- Los Olivos Community Center: 101 Alfonso
- Harvard Community Center: 14701 Harvard
- Rancho Senior Center: 3 Ethel Coplen Way
Anyone in the evacuation zone needing medical assistance is advised to call (949) 529-4774.
Schools
- Irvine Unified School District is closed.
- Tustin Unified School District is closed.
- Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District
- Operations at UC Irvine remain suspended due to the blaze.
