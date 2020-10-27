Orange County fires: Silverado fire evacuation areas, road and school closures, shelters

Silverado fire

The fast-moving, wind-driven Silverado fire burning east of Irvine entered its second day on Tuesday, threatening more communities and putting them at risk of being evacuated.

Here’s what we know:

11,200 acres burned



5% contained



No structures lost



10-15 mph winds, with ridge top gusts reaching 35 mph



#SilveradoFire Update:

14 helicopters

Residents under evacuation order:

70,000 Irvine

6,000 Lake Forest



Footage taken at Crean Lutheran HS and La Perla in Foothill Ranch pic.twitter.com/t2SbCvmaSo — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) October 27, 2020

Road closures

Portions of the 133, 241 and 261 Toll Roads are closed.

#SilveradoFire Road Closure Update (1/2):

The following portions of The Toll Roads are closed:

⚠️ 133 Toll Road

• NB I-5 connector to NB 133

• NB 133 between I-5 and 241

• NB 133 connector to NB 241

• SB 133 between 241 and I-5 pic.twitter.com/YgXprYjTJE — The Toll Roads (@TheTollRoads) October 27, 2020

Irvine Boulevard remains closed from Alton to Sand Canyon.



Alton Parkway is closed.



Areas, including roadways, north of Irvine Boulevard remain closed as part of the mandatory evacuation order.



Great Park Boulevard is closed east of Sand Canyon.

Update on road closures:

-Irvine Blvd remains closed from Alton to Sand Canyon.

-All areas, including roadways, north of Irvine Blvd remain closed as part of the mandatory evacuation order. -Great Park Blvd is closed east of Sand Canyon. @City_of_Irvine @OCFA_PIO — Irvine Police Department (@IrvinePolice) October 27, 2020

Evacuation

More than 90,000 residents have been forced to evacuate their homes, according to Irvine Mayor Christina Shea. Evacuation orders issued on Monday remain in place, with Silverado, Modjeska and Trabuco canyons along Live Oak Canyon now under evacuation warning.

Areas under evacuation orders include:

Between Great Park Boulevard and Bake Parkway, and north of Toledo Way until the city limits



From Irvine Boulevard south to Trabuco Road, and from Jeffrey Road East to Portola High School



North of Irvine Boulevard between Jamboree Road and Bake Parkway



Jackson Ranch and Williams Canyon

Evacuations remain in place at this time. We will continue to provide updates as they become available. https://t.co/hN3Q3PyyYj — City of Irvine (@City_of_Irvine) October 27, 2020

Part of Mission Viejo was also under an evacuation warning Tuesday morning. The area is: El Toro Road to the north, Marguerite Parkway to the east, Upper Oso reservoir to the east, Los Alisos Boulevard to the south.

CORRECTION: Marguerite Pkwy to the East https://t.co/SGULUX4HPY — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) October 27, 2020

Evacuation centers

Centers reopened at 6 a.m. for Irvine residents and household pets.

University High School: 4771 Campus Drive



Woodbridge High School: 2 Meadowbrook



Las Lomas Community Center: 10 Federation Way



Turtle Rock Community Center: 1 Sunnyhill, 92603



University Community Center: 1 Beech Tree Lane



Quail Hill Community Center: 35 Shady Canyon Drive



Los Olivos Community Center: 101 Alfonso



Harvard Community Center: 14701 Harvard



Rancho Senior Center: 3 Ethel Coplen Way

Anyone in the evacuation zone needing medical assistance is advised to call (949) 529-4774.

Schools

Irvine Unified School District is closed.



Tustin Unified School District is closed.