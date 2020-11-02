Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Boarded up stores from Figueroa Street to Rodeo Drive speak to an anxious election day across L.A.

BEVERLY HILLS
Gregg Donovan, 61, former Ambassador of Beverly Hills, makes a video while Tiffany & Co. is boarded up by workers before Election Day along Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills on November 2, 2020. “I never thought I would see this,” said Donovan about businesses along Rodeo Drive and Via Rodeo being boarded up.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
The sound of tension could be heard from Rodeo Drive to Santa Ana in the rattle of compressors and the thwack-thwack of nail guns. Thick plywood was going up over shop windows and doors, just as it was in San Francisco and San Diego, Philadelphia, Washington, Miami and Dallas, as if the entire nation were bracing for a single enormous hurricane.

HOLLYWOOD, CA
A man walks past stars of the Hollywood Walk of Fame outside a pharmacy boarded up on Hollywood Blvd. before election day.
(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
BEVERLY HILLS
A worker walks up a boarded up Via Rodeo before Election Day along Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
BEVERLY HILLS,
Workers board up a store at the base of the steps to Via Rodeo in Beverly Hills.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
BEVERLY HILLS
Workers board up a store along Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA
Workmen from RDG Construction build a plywood wall at Planet Fitness on South Broadway in downtown Los Angeles in preparation for possible civil unrest in downtown L.A.
(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES
Rodney Masjedi, owner of DTLA Bikes on South Broadway in downtown Los Angeles will be using multiple ways to keep intruders out of his store, including boarding up the front of his location in preparation for possible civil unrest.
(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES
Silversmith Adam Quri of El Sol Jewelry located on South Broadway in the Jewelry District of downtown Los Angeles talks about boarding up the front of his location in preparation for possible civil unrest.
(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

HOLLYWOOD
Samuel Lopez works on boarding up a storefront on Hollywood Blvd. before election day.
(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

