Santa is getting socially creative in this distant Christmas season

What will kids find in their stockings this COVID Christmas?
Behind plexiglass shields and colorful masks, Mr. Claus may have a harder time hearing whether kiddos have truly been naughty or nice.
Shopping malls have had to get creative this socially distant year, with everything from Santa behind a giant see-through face mask, to the big guy fully enclosed in a window-lined horse carriage.
Westfield Century City outdoor mall has two levels where kids can look down and wave at St. Nick, while the Los Angeles Christmas Market on Third Street in Los Angeles has a sleigh where children can climb in and sit with Santa, separated by thick plastic.
Yes, you can even still mail letters to the North Pole with the help of some socially distancing elves.
Mel Melcon started out with the Los Angeles Times in 1984 as a summer intern and has been here ever since. He worked on a freelance basis from 1985 to 1997, then was hired full time. Melcon likes to capture the offbeat and funny side of life in his images.