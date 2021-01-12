Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

Orange County teacher’s assistant who sent child porn videos gets 6 years in prison

By Erin B. LoganStaff Writer 
Share

A former Orange Unified School District teacher’s assistant was sentenced Monday to six years in federal prison for distributing child pornography.

Court records show that Riverside resident Mike Barry Brior, 43, pleaded guilty to one county of distribution of child pornography in November.

Brior sent at least 10 videos to two groups over Kik, an instant messaging application, in 2018, according to court documents. Prosecutors said the videos showed explicit sexual content, with some involving children as young as 3. Some of the videos may have been sent during school hours, court records show.

U.S. District Judge George H. Wu ordered Brior, who had worked for the Orange school district for 18 years, to register as a sex offender following his release from prison. Brior also must be supervised for 20 years after his release and pay $12,000 in restitution to his victims.

Advertisement

Federal prosecutors wrote that Brior “was actively expanding the marketplace for child pornography by regularly putting it in the hands of others.”

California
Erin B. Logan

Erin B. Logan is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Her work has been featured in the Washington Post, National Public Radio and the Baltimore Sun. She previously studied at Vanderbilt University and American University. Though based in Washington, she’s a true southerner at heart and is always on the hunt for authentic sweet tea.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement
Advertisement