Orange County teacher’s assistant who sent child porn videos gets 6 years in prison

A former Orange Unified School District teacher’s assistant was sentenced Monday to six years in federal prison for distributing child pornography.

Court records show that Riverside resident Mike Barry Brior, 43, pleaded guilty to one county of distribution of child pornography in November.

Brior sent at least 10 videos to two groups over Kik, an instant messaging application, in 2018, according to court documents. Prosecutors said the videos showed explicit sexual content, with some involving children as young as 3. Some of the videos may have been sent during school hours, court records show.

U.S. District Judge George H. Wu ordered Brior, who had worked for the Orange school district for 18 years, to register as a sex offender following his release from prison. Brior also must be supervised for 20 years after his release and pay $12,000 in restitution to his victims.

Federal prosecutors wrote that Brior “was actively expanding the marketplace for child pornography by regularly putting it in the hands of others.”