What have you always wondered about L.A.?

Why are there oil rigs on the way to the airport?

Why are people so obsessed with area codes around here?

Who’s the woman in the pink Corvette on all the billboards? And why did I just see her at brunch?

There’s no city (or county) quite like Los Angeles. Living here comes with its quirks and with its questions — some of which even native Angelenos might not know the answers to. But Patt Morrison probably does.

Morrison is a longtime Los Angeles Times writer, columnist and podcaster who has a share of two Pulitzer Prizes. She has won six Emmys and 12 Golden Mike awards. Her books “Río L.A.: Tales from the Los Angeles River” and “Don’t Stop the Presses! Truth, Justice, and the American Newspaper” were both bestsellers. She’s the first woman in nearly 25 years to be honored with the L.A. Press Club’s lifetime achievement award. Pink’s, the legendary Hollywood hot dog stand, named its veggie dog after her. Suffice it to say, she knows L.A.

And she wants to hear from you: What’s your question about L.A.? What do you wonder about life, history and culture here? Tell us in the form below, and you may see your question answered.