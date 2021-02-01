Coronavirus cases among UC Berkeley students surge. UCLA and UC Irvine cases jump, then drop

UC Berkeley sent out a notice on Sunday warning that coronavirus cases were surging among undergraduate students on campus, including the limited number of students living in dorms.

The initial advisory said the university was “seeing a need to quarantine more students because they were exposed to the virus,” and campus housing for quarantining students was busier than usual. Students living on campus were among those testing positive. UC Berkeley reopened its campus last fall.

On Saturday, the university announced 44 positive cases among students and staff, and the weekly coronavirus positivity rate jumped to 1.2%, up from 0.4%. The university warned students against gathering in large or small groups and to continue following safety protocols. Some local health orders were recently lifted, but the university reminded students that gathering indoors with people outside of their household was still prohibited.

To date, the university has confirmed 581 coronavirus cases since August, and the recent spike in cases was concentrated among undergraduate students. They accounted for 93% of UC Berkeley’s overall cases for last week, according to the university’s dashboard.

Some UC campuses saw a rise in cases in early January. UC San Diego recently experienced a spike in cases after students returned to campus from the winter holiday. The university responded by increasing mandatory testing from biweekly to weekly and making self-testing kits easily available to students and staff. The university said it also moved students testing positive into isolation housing.

UCLA’s COVID-19 positivity rate appeared to also have increased in early January, but it has since fallen. The university has confirmed 2,508 cases, and students living in off-campus housing make up more than 1,500 of the cases. UC Irvine also saw a similar rise in cases in early January but has followed a similar decline in positive cases, with daily updates identifying just two positive cases on Sunday.