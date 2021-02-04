Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

Grocers organization sues Oakland, Montebello over forced pay hikes

Howard Simmons, wearing a yellow union shirt, carries a sign that says "Stop corporate greed!"
Long Beach resident Howard Simmons, a cashier at a Ralph’s in Huntington Beach, shows his support for Food 4 Less workers at the store on South Street in North Long Beach on Wednesday.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
By Faith E. PinhoStaff Writer 
Share

As a movement to give grocery workers a temporary pay hike gains steam, an industry group has sued the cities of Oakland and Montebello over legislation requiring the raises.

In Oakland, some large grocers must pay workers an extra $5 an hour of “hero pay” for risking their health to serve customers during the coronavirus pandemic. The bonus in Montebello is $4 an hour.

In lawsuits filed Wednesday, the California Grocers Assn. said the city ordinances are illegal because they single out large grocery companies and interfere in “the free play of economic forces.”

Grocers voluntarily granted hazard pay early in the pandemic and have provided coronavirus testing, leaves of absence and personal protective equipment, the lawsuit said.

Advertisement

The grocers association earlier sued Long Beach on similar grounds. Kroger has announced it is closing a Ralphs and a Food 4 Less in the city because of the mandated $4-an-hour pay hike.

California

Will the grocery worker ‘hero pay’ battle close more supermarkets? What you need to know

Signage for a Ralphs in Long Beach, Calif.

California

Will the grocery worker ‘hero pay’ battle close more supermarkets? What you need to know

Here is a look at the battle over ‘hero pay’ for grocery workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More Coverage

Hiltzik: Employers fight ‘hero pay’ as local officials come to workers’ defense

“Firefighters, police officers, healthcare workers, as well as transportation, sanitation, and restaurant workers are essential, yet grocers are the only businesses being targeted for extra pay mandates,” Ron Fong, the association’s president and chief executive, said in a statement. “These ordinances will not make workers any safer.”

Paying workers an extra $5 per hour increases labor costs by an average of 28%, Fong said in the statement.

Advertisement

“That is too big a cost increase for any grocery retailer to absorb without consequence,” he said. “Options are few. Either pass the costs to customers, cut employee or store hours, or close.”

Montebello spokesman Michael Chee declined to comment, saying in a statement that the city “has neither received nor been notified about a lawsuit from the California Grocers Assn.”

California

Hazard pay for grocery workers gets a big boost from L.A. But big chains are pushing back

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - MARCH 22, 2020: Workers at the Ralphs grocery store in Westchester is implementing social distancing guidelines for its customers on Sunday, March 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, Calif.. This Ralphs location is placing social distancing markers every six feet and limiting the number of customers it allows in to shop to help with social distancing due to the Coronavirus pandemic. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

California

Hazard pay for grocery workers gets a big boost from L.A. But big chains are pushing back

The L.A. City Council has ordered staff to draft an ordinance requiring big grocery and pharmacy chains to pay workers an extra $5 an hour for 4 months.

Oakland officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Advertisement

In Los Angeles, council members voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of a $5 pay increase for grocery store workers.

“They absolutely can afford this increase,” Councilman Paul Koretz said. “They absolutely should be paying this increase. And if they shut down stores, it’s just out of spite.”

The store closures in Long Beach have ignited a wave of blowback from employees and customers, including Mayor Robert Garcia, who joined a crowd of protesters at the soon-to-be shuttered Food 4 Less on Wednesday.

California

‘$4 isn’t much’: Closure of Ralphs over COVID-19 ‘hero pay’ angers shoppers, employees

LONG BEACH, CA - FEBRUARY 02: People enter and exit a Ralphs store which Kroger, its parent company will shut down in response to the city imposing a "hero pay" increase of 4 dollars per house in on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 in Long Beach, CA. The Ralphs is located at 3380 N. Los Coyotes Diagonal. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

California

‘$4 isn’t much’: Closure of Ralphs over COVID-19 ‘hero pay’ angers shoppers, employees

Kroger, the owner of Ralphs, Food 4 Less and other retailers, said that it would close two stores in Long Beach in response to city rules mandating an extra $4 an hour in ‘hero pay’ for grocery workers.
Advertisement

Kroger called the city’s mandated pay hike “a misguided action.”

“We are truly saddened that our associates and customers will ultimately be the real victims of the City Council’s actions,” the company said in a statement.

CaliforniaBusiness
Faith E. Pinho

Faith E. Pinho is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement
Advertisement