California

Multi-vehicle crash injures 3, including CHP motorcycle officer, and closes part of I-10

Fire and law enforcement personnel gather where two cars are bashed together on a freeway.
A CHP motorcycle officer was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on the 10 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles on Thursday morning.
(KTLA)
By Alex WigglesworthStaff Writer 
Three people, including a California Highway Patrol officer, were seriously injured in a crash on the 10 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, authorities said.

The incident took place in the westbound lanes of the 10 just west of Vermont Avenue, CHP Officer Amber Wright said. It wasn’t immediately clear whether one or multiple crashes occurred, she said.

Paramedics took the injured people to local hospitals, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. Their conditions were not immediately available.

The westbound 10 Freeway and two lanes of eastbound traffic were closed at Normandie Avenue, along with the southbound 110 Freeway to the westbound 10 connector, Wright said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

California
Alex Wigglesworth

Alex Wigglesworth is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times.

