Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

Winds caused by weekend storm will weaken over the next few days

A couple in a gondola
A couple takes a Valentine’s Day weekend gondola cruise around Naples Island in Long Beach at sunset on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Melissa GomezStaff Writer 
Share

Strong gusting wind brought on by the weekend storm will continue to weaken Sunday night and in the next few days.

“We’re just on the tail end,” said Todd Hall, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Oxnard. The weekend storm, which brought little rain and some snow to the mountains, prompted wind advisories that will continue through Sunday night and Monday for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Among the reported damage, the weather service received reports of a downed tree and power line in Santa Clarita on Sunday morning, a downed oak tree in Ventura County and a downed sign on the 14 Freeway in the Antelope Valley, Hall said.

Wind speed for Sunday night will vary from 15 to 30 mph in the San Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita, near the foothills of the San Gabriel Valley and the Interstate 5 corridor between Kern and Los Angeles counties, Hall said, and wind gusts could reach 45 mph.

Wind speed over the weekend hit above 60 mph in the mountains, and some areas such as Porter Ranch and Santa Clarita experienced gusts above 50 mph, but the force gradually weakened, Hall said. Winds will pick up again on Tuesday but won’t be nearly as strong as what residents experienced over the weekend.

Advertisement

Residents could be on the lookout for possible power outages caused by felled tree limbs or power lines over the next few days, Hall said.

California
Melissa Gomez

Melissa Gomez is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering education. She previously covered the 2020 presidential campaign at The Times. A native Floridian, she graduated from the University of Florida.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement
Advertisement