Winds caused by weekend storm will weaken over the next few days

Strong gusting wind brought on by the weekend storm will continue to weaken Sunday night and in the next few days.

“We’re just on the tail end,” said Todd Hall, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Oxnard. The weekend storm, which brought little rain and some snow to the mountains, prompted wind advisories that will continue through Sunday night and Monday for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Among the reported damage, the weather service received reports of a downed tree and power line in Santa Clarita on Sunday morning, a downed oak tree in Ventura County and a downed sign on the 14 Freeway in the Antelope Valley, Hall said.

Strong winds that impacted SW Calif. last night will continue to gradually diminish this afternoon into tonight. Will see some wind gusts 30-45 mph across the mountains and valleys through tonight with wind advisories remaining in effect. #LAwind #LAWeather #cawx #Socal pic.twitter.com/PIf7KT0Rto — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 14, 2021

Wind speed for Sunday night will vary from 15 to 30 mph in the San Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita, near the foothills of the San Gabriel Valley and the Interstate 5 corridor between Kern and Los Angeles counties, Hall said, and wind gusts could reach 45 mph.

Wind speed over the weekend hit above 60 mph in the mountains, and some areas such as Porter Ranch and Santa Clarita experienced gusts above 50 mph, but the force gradually weakened, Hall said. Winds will pick up again on Tuesday but won’t be nearly as strong as what residents experienced over the weekend.

Residents could be on the lookout for possible power outages caused by felled tree limbs or power lines over the next few days, Hall said.