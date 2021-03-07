A bear is spotted in Eagle Rock — again

A black bear was spotted early Sunday in Eagle Rock, only about a mile from where another sighting took place last week.

About 2:30 a.m., a “small brown bear” was seen near the 2100 block of Estes Road, according to dispatch audio posted to the Citizen safety alerts mobile app. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed that it received a call about the sighting.

About an hour later, the bear was seen walking into the brush beside the Ventura Freeway during an apparently active morning for Los Angeles’ wild critters. “A coyote is barking at the bear,” a report posted on the Citizen app read.

This marks the second time in the past week a member of the Ursidae family visited the hip Los Angeles neighborhood northeast of downtown.

On Tuesday evening, a bear strolled through yards near the 5200 block of College View Avenue in Eagle Rock, close to where Sunday’s sighting took place. The animal, which did not appear to be acting aggressively in videos, eventually left the area on its own before wildlife specialists could make contact.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has received about 77 reports of bear sightings in Los Angeles County over the last two years. Tuesday’s appearance, however, was a first during that period for Eagle Rock, which is eight miles south of Angeles National Forest. Sunday marks the second.

“It is unusual for a bear to be in Eagle Rock,” state Fish and Wildlife spokesperson Tim Daly said Sunday. “It’s entirely possible it’s the same one, but we can’t say for certain.”

Wildlife specialists did not go to the area Sunday because they have limited staff in Southern California and don’t typically respond to early morning reports unless public safety is being threatened, Daly said.

“These guys show the ability to cover pretty good distances, so a single call will not send us out because there’s no guarantee we would find it when we get out there,” Daly said.

Residents who spot bears in neighborhoods are encouraged to contact local authorities, and most importantly, not get close to the animal. Daly said his agency has seen reports of people getting within a few feet of wildlife.

“That’s just not a wise thing to do,” he said.

The Eagle Rock bear has existed long enough in public consciousness that a common L.A. social phenomenon has occurred: a parody social media account has been created on its behalf.

On Sunday, @EagleRockBear1 took issue with the dispatcher’s note about its size.

“‘Small,’” the bear Twitter account tweeted. “The disrespect..”

