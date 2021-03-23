Everything you need to know about the rise of QAnon in California
Online conspiracy theorists have pivoted their focus to a “new world order” — a cabal of global elites they say include vaccine proponents, President Biden and Gov. Newsom.
Four members of Orange County’s resurgent far right spoke at a pro-Trump rally in Washington the day before the Capitol riots. Their violent rhetoric targets foes both real and imagined.
No easy answers when a family member has fallen into the clutches of “Q,” the conspiracy theory popular with supporters of former President Trump.
QAnon and other conspiracy theories are taking hold in churches. Pastors are fighting back
The Jan. 6 Capitol attack has compelled many pastors across the country to speak out on their struggles to combat the spread of misinformation, conspiracy theories and QAnon beliefs among their congregations.
A Riverside man identified as a QAnon believer was fired and arrested after a coworker saw him in Capitol riot photos.