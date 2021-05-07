L.A. City Council meetings will return to City Hall starting June 15

After more than a year, the Los Angeles City Council will finally return to convening in its downtown chambers next month.

Sophie Gilchrist, a spokesperson for council President Nury Martinez, said that beginning on June 15, members will be allowed to attend council meetings three times a week with one staff member from their office.

COVID vaccine status will be verified for anyone inside the chambers.

“For those who are going to be inside chambers, they need to be vaccinated,” Gilchrist said.

Council meetings have been conducted remotely since City Hall was closed in March 2020, with members of the public able to participate remotely as well.

When asked about what would happen should a council member refuse to get vaccinated, Gilchrist said that “it hasn’t come up yet” but will be addressed if it does. She did not elaborate.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last month that the state would be aiming to fully reopen its economy by June 15. In L.A. County, the spread of coronavirus has reached record lows. On Friday, the county Department of Public Health announced that the five-day average of daily hospitalizations is 389, the lowest since the start of the pandemic.

Gilchrist said the resumption of in-person City Council meetings is being planned in consultation with the county’s Department of Public Health, the city attorney’s office and the city’s Emergency Management Department.

She said no date has been set for when City Hall will reopen to the public.