California

CBP discovers $5.5 million of meth in Otay Mesa medical supply shipment

Methamphetamine seizure
Customs and Border Protection officers found 2,425 pounds of methamphetamine — worth an estimated $5.5 million — hidden in a medical supplies shipment Saturday at the Otay Mesa port of entry.
(United States Customs and Border Protection)
By Alex Riggins
San Diego Union-Tribune
OTAY MESA —

Customs and Border Protection officers discovered more than 2,400 pounds of methamphetamine — worth an estimated $5.5 million — concealed within a shipment of medical supplies at the Otay Mesa port of entry, authorities said.

The illicit shipment was discovered about 9:45 a.m. Saturday inside a big rig at the port’s commercial import inspection facility, officials said in a statement.

“The cargo was manifested as various medical supplies,” the statement said, but when an officer referred the semi-trailer to a secondary inspection area, an imaging system “found anomalies within the cargo shipment.”

A drug-sniffing dog zeroed in on one of the pallets, and officers unloaded the shipment to find 120 packages of methamphetamine mixed in with the medical supplies. The packages weighed a total of 2,425 pounds.

Officers arrested the 29-year-old Mexican man driving the truck and turned him over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the statement said. He’s expected to face federal charges.

California
Alex Riggins

Alex Riggins came to The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2018 from City News Service. He previously worked in Idaho for the Times-News. The Idaho Press Club named him Rookie of the Year in 2015. He is a La Mesa native and proud Helix Highlander, Grossmont Griffin and San Diego State Aztec.

