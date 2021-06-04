How are you making friends now that the pandemic is easing?
Now that COVID-19 restrictions are easing up across Southern California, we can finally start emerging from our homes and interacting with other human beings.
But ... how do you do that?
We’d like to know how you are reconnecting with old friends or even making new ones post-pandemic. What’s working, what’s not? Then we’ll share with the rest of our readers how they, too, can make friends in our “new normal” world.
