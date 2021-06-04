Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

How are you making friends now that the pandemic is easing?

Brandon and Rose Astudillo dine at a restaurant table set up in parking spots alongside a road.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
By Madalyn Amato
Now that COVID-19 restrictions are easing up across Southern California, we can finally start emerging from our homes and interacting with other human beings.

But ... how do you do that?

We’d like to know how you are reconnecting with old friends or even making new ones post-pandemic. What’s working, what’s not? Then we’ll share with the rest of our readers how they, too, can make friends in our “new normal” world.

Madalyn Amato

Madalyn Amato is an intern on the Utility Journalism Team at the Los Angeles Times. The team publishes stories and information that help people solve problems, answer questions and make big decisions about life in Southern California. Amato has worked on stories answering questions about healthcare, religion and earthquake resilience. She graduated from Cal State Long Beach with a bachelor’s degree in journalism.

