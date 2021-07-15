California movie producer charged with operating international prostitution service

A California movie producer was arrested Thursday on a New York indictment accusing him of using a movie production company to operate an international prostitution business.

Dillon Jordan, 49, of Lake Arrowhead was arrested in San Bernardino County. At an initial court appearance in Riverside, Jordan appeared by video and was ordered released on $150,000 bail. A message seeking comment was sent to his attorney, Peter Swarth.

“For years, Dillon Jordan operated an extensive and far-reaching prostitution business through two front companies — a purported party and event planning company and an actual movie production company,” U.S. Atty. Audrey Strauss said in a media release. “Now the party is over and the film is a wrap.”

Jordan is listed among dozens of producers on films including the 2018 film “The Kindergarten Teacher,” which featured Maggie Gyllenhaal, and the 2019 movie “The Kid,” which starred Ethan Hawke.

An indictment said Jordan, from 2010 through May 2017, kept a roster of women who lived across the U.S. and performed sexual acts for Jordan’s clients in exchange for money.

It said he coordinated with a United Kingdom-based madam, sharing and referring customers and prostitutes. The madam was not identified by name in court papers.

Sometimes, the indictment said, Jordan arranged transportation for women to engage in prostitution or directed clients to arrange interstate transportation.

He disguised payments for prostitution made by check to the women by describing them as fees for modeling, appearance, consulting, massage therapy and house parties, according to the indictment.

To communicate with clients, Jordan used email to discuss the price of prostitution services and to arrange transportation, authorities said.

As part of his bail terms, Jordan was ordered not to communicate with any victims or anyone likely to be a witness in the case.

“They haven’t said anyone’s name so I don’t know who any are,” Jordan told Magistrate Judge Sheri Pym.

He was also ordered to surrender his firearms to law enforcement and not to use drugs, including cannabis. His home could also be subject to random searches.

“They’re going to randomly search my house?” Jordan asked. Then he said: “I agree.”

He said his legal name was Dillon Jordan, but the indictment said he also used aliases including “Daniel Jordan,” “Daniel Maurice Hatton“ and “Daniel Bohler.“

He was charged with conspiracy to violate the Mann Act, enticement, money laundering and use of interstate commerce to promote unlawful activity.

George M. Crouch Jr., FBI special agent in charge, said anyone victimized by Jordan or with additional information should contact the FBI office in Newark, N.J.