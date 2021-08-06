Gary B. Nash, UCLA historian who shaped American history curriculum, dies

Gary B. Nash, a leading UCLA scholar revered for his role in shaping K-12 American history curriculum and admired for standing his ground — even in a public entanglement with the wife of a former U.S. vice president — has died.

Nash died of colon cancer July 29 at age 88, his family said. Although he retired from UCLA in 1994, he authored more than 30 history books and textbooks focused on American history, race and class and continued to publish articles, essays and op-eds long afterward.

In an interview with the Economist about the recent politically driven outrage of the teachings of race in K-12 classrooms, Nash weighed in on the matter, saying the attempts to ban “uncomfortable” conversations will lead to less useful and productive discussions.

“We want division of opinions for young people to grow up learning to express themselves, argue about it, think hard about it,” Nash said. “Patriotism is not just saluting the flag. It’s becoming responsible citizens who will take an active role in what’s going on around them.”

Nash had his own brush with conservative-led efforts to censor school curriculum. As founding director of UCLA’s National Center for History in the Schools, where he worked for 20 years, he spearheaded efforts to diversify American history courses and championed the stories of nonwhite groups that were often excluded from history textbooks.

While at UCLA, he co-directed the National History Standards Project, which included four years’ worth of input from teachers, historians, parents and educators to propose a national history curriculum for students across the country.

Nash and his colleagues were ensnared in a political firestorm after the standards were published. Lynne Cheney, wife of former Vice President Dick Cheney, led a crusade alongside conservative critics, attacking it as “politicized history.”

Cheney complained that the standards, which were meant to help school officials recalibrate history courses, were not positive enough about the country’s achievements. She also claimed it did not pay enough attention to American figures, including Confederate leader Robert E. Lee and inventor Thomas Edison.

Nash became the face of the project, recalled Ross Dunn, a longtime friend and colleague. “He was just doggedly determined to defend what we had done.”

Carla Pestana, chair of the UCLA History Department who was then a graduate student under Nash, remembered how the controversy took over morning news shows. Nash would appear on TV, Pacific Coast time, looking like he’d just rolled out of bed compared with the pristine Cheney.

Still, Dunn said they sold more than 70,000 copies of the standards, which were used by state school leaders in designing curriculum. Afterward, Nash, Dunn and their colleague Charlotte Crabtee co-authored a book about the episode, titled, “History on Trial: Culture Wars and the Teaching of the Past.” An L.A. Times review called the book “deeply informed, balanced and compelling.”

Nash wrote 33 books over the course of his career, and he wrote more than 100 pieces for dozens of publications. He had three more writing projects he was working on, writing and drafting up until his last days.

“He had this boundless energy,” Pestana said, and he offered advice to young scholars who sought him out — which was often. He was so generous, Pestana said, that whenever she’s balancing requests, she reminds herself: “Gary would do this. Gary did this for me, and now I need to pass this along.”

He was also an optimist who believed that the U.S., with all its flaws and successes, could move forward toward a better society. His third book, “Red, White and Black: The Peoples of Early North America,” re-conceptualized how Native Americans, African Americans and colonizing settlers shaped the beginnings of the country.

“He really participated in that change of moving things toward thinking about diverse groups in society and the contributions of people other than the wealthiest and most politically powerful,” Pestana said.

Nash was born July 27, 1933, in a middle-class suburb in Philadelphia. His neighborhood was white and conservative, his daughter, Brooke Nash, said. He attended Princeton University on a scholarship, and afterward served three years in the U.S. Navy. He returned to Princeton for his PhD in history and in 1966 accepted a position at UCLA and moved his family west.

The move awakened his social activism, his family said. His wife of 40 years, Cynthia J. Shelton, said he helped integrate businesses, including banks and markets. She suspects his passion came from his years of studying history.

When UCLA tried to fire Angela Davis for being a member of the Community Party, he led the Angela Davis Defense Committee, his daughter, Brooke, recalled. His efforts prompted a visit from the FBI to his home in the Pacific Palisades, she said. He also helped Black families being discriminated against in buying housing by pretending to be a buyer, she said.

“He was kind of a radical,” Brooke said. “He was not afraid to take action. He acted on his convictions all his life.”

When he retired from the National Center of History in the Schools, his colleagues and former students filled a book with memories and gratitude. Among the tributes was a 2002 letter from Karl Holzheimer, a middle school teacher in Bellevue, Wash. In the June 17 letter, Holzheimer explained that he used video supplements from a textbook that featured Nash that captivated his students.

“Within the first several weeks of school’s start, one of my 8th grade honors classes became — there is no other word for it — fascinated with your appearance on the American Nation videos,” Holzheimer wrote to Nash. “As they entered my classroom, they began to ask me if there was any ‘Nash’ today. They gave you the nickname ‘The Nashinator,’ a sort of history super hero.”

They even found a photo of Nash on UCLA’s website, printed out copies for the class and kept it in their notebooks, alongside their favorite pop stars, Holzheimer wrote.

“I can’t begin to explain this fascination,” he said. “I do believe their admiration of you is sincere. When I suggested that we sign a ‘thank you’ card for you they were quite enthusiastic.”

Nash is survived by his wife, four children, nine grandchildren, a sister and brother.