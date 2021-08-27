LAPD employee who lost partner, widow of sergeant urge vaccination in LAPD video

Even after her life partner and fellow Los Angeles Police Department employee Raymond Guerrero died of COVID-19, Debra Guerrero wasn’t quite sure about getting the vaccine.

She’d had the virus, too, and been pretty sick, but wanted to see further testing of the vaccine before getting the jab. But her daughters, who had just lost their father, changed her mind.

“Every time I would cough or get a cold my children would worry that I was going to get sick and die,” said Guerrero, a police service representative for the past 20 years. “When your daughter looks you in the face and tells you, ‘You’re the only parent I have left,’ it’s very gut-wrenching.”

Guerrero said that now — eight months after Raymond Guerrero’s death in January — she encourages everyone in the department to get vaccinated.

Advertisement

“I would just encourage people to think it over if you have not received it, because we’re going through another wave of COVID and if there’s something that you’re able to do that’s going to help you pull through and maybe not have to experience something like this — there’s something you can do to help you survive this because this is such a new illness and virus — then I would suggest trying to get the vaccine,” Guerrero said through tears.

Guerrero’s account was featured in a “Vaccine Update” video issued last week in which several people with connections to the LAPD urge other department members to get vaccinated.

Another voice was that of Tawnya White, whose husband LAPD Sgt. Anthony White

