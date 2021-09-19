George W. Bush to scheduled to speak in Beverly Hills, Long Beach

Former President George W. Bush is scheduled to speak in Beverly Hills on Sunday, followed by another appearance in Long Beach on Monday.

Bush will speak at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills at 7 p.m. Sunday, and at the Terrace Theater in Long Beach at 8 p.m. Monday.

Both appearances are part of the Distinguished Speakers Series of Southern California.

The 43rd president of the United States will offer his “thoughts on eight years in the Oval Office, the challenges facing our nation in the 21st century, the power of freedom, the role of faith and other pressing issues,” according to the Distinguished Speakers Series website.

Bush was president from 2001-09, leading the nation during the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks and the nation’s response to them, including the passage of the Patriot Act. He also initiated the invasion and occupation of Iraq beginning in 2003 on the premise that former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein was harboring weapons of mass destruction, a claim that later proved to be false.

Other guests in the Distinguished Speakers Series this season are author and historian Douglas Brinkley, comedian Jay Leno, athlete Diana Nyad, author Tara Westover, author Dan Buettner, journalist Bob Woodward, former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron and Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai.

In addition to Beverly Hills and Long Beach, speakers will appear at locations in Pasadena, Redondo Beach and Thousand Oaks.