Threat delays start of in-person classes at San Francisco State

The start of in-person classes at San Francisco State University was delayed Tuesday morning as police investigated a threat.

Classes and activities on campus would not begin until at least 10 a.m. after an “anonymous, nonspecific threat” was received, Kent Bravo, a spokesperson for the university, said in a statement.

SF State Alert: Due to an ongoing investigation by San Francisco State University Police of an anonymous, non-specific threat, the start of in-person courses and activities on campus are delayed until 10 a.m. on Tues., Sept. 28. Check your student/employee email for more info. — SF State (@SFSU) September 28, 2021

Students living on campus were advised to stay in their dormitories while university police investigated. Non-emergency personnel were told not to report to work until 10 a.m.

Remote instruction and off-campus work were not expected to be affected, according to the statement, which said those activities “should continue as planned.”

Additional updates were expected by university officials at 8 a.m.