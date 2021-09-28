Advertisement
California

Threat delays start of in-person classes at San Francisco State

A man walks along a path on the San Francisco State University campus in March 2020.
(Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)
By Lila Seidman
The start of in-person classes at San Francisco State University was delayed Tuesday morning as police investigated a threat.

Classes and activities on campus would not begin until at least 10 a.m. after an “anonymous, nonspecific threat” was received, Kent Bravo, a spokesperson for the university, said in a statement.

Students living on campus were advised to stay in their dormitories while university police investigated. Non-emergency personnel were told not to report to work until 10 a.m.

Remote instruction and off-campus work were not expected to be affected, according to the statement, which said those activities “should continue as planned.”

Additional updates were expected by university officials at 8 a.m.

