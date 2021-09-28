Threat delays start of in-person classes at San Francisco State
The start of in-person classes at San Francisco State University was delayed Tuesday morning as police investigated a threat.
Classes and activities on campus would not begin until at least 10 a.m. after an “anonymous, nonspecific threat” was received, Kent Bravo, a spokesperson for the university, said in a statement.
Students living on campus were advised to stay in their dormitories while university police investigated. Non-emergency personnel were told not to report to work until 10 a.m.
Remote instruction and off-campus work were not expected to be affected, according to the statement, which said those activities “should continue as planned.”
Additional updates were expected by university officials at 8 a.m.
The view from Sacramento
For reporting and exclusive analysis from bureau chief John Myers, get our California Politics newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.