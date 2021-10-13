Advertisement
California

Burning garbage and grass send up plume of black smoke near Wilmington oil refinery

By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Los Angeles firefighters were battling a large outdoor fire that launched a column of black smoke that could be seen throughout much of the South Bay on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out at an industrial facility in Wilmington at 1420 N. Alameda St., which is near the Marathon Los Angeles oil refinery, according to the L.A. Fire Department.

The fire involves garbage and grass and is located near shipping containers, firefighters said.

“Reports of loud sounds nearby have prompted an LAFD hazardous materials response,” firefighters said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

