L.A. area will see fall-like temperatures through Monday, forecasters say

Low clouds and fog resulted in fall-like temperatures in the Los Angeles area Saturday, conditions that were expected to persist through the weekend, forecasters said.

Temperatures in downtown Los Angeles were about 10 degrees below normal due to a cooler air mass that was moving in from the ocean, said Rich Thompson, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“We had the low clouds and fog push all the way into Van Nuys and Burbank this morning,” he said. “Right now it’s starting to dissipate finally but it’s looking like the deep marine layer stratus and fog are going to continue for the next few days.”

Conditions on Halloween were expected to be similar, with a foggy morning in coastal and valley areas followed by afternoon clearing, Thompson said. Temperatures were expected to remain six to 10 degrees below normal, he said.

Things were expected to start warming up in the middle of the week, with most areas reaching near normal temperatures in the 70s and low 80s by Friday or Saturday, he said.

There was also a slight chance of light rain farther north, in San Luis Obispo County, on Monday and then again on Thursday, Thompson said. It’s possible a couple hundredths of an inch could fall there, but Los Angeles was not expected to see any precipitation from the system, he said.