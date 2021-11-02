Photos: A homeless encampment is cleared in front of the West L.A. VA campus

With the support of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies, a variety of organizations helped homeless veterans pack up to leave their encampment and move onto the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs campus located behind a fence of their San Vicente Boulevard campus Monday morning.

The encampment adjacent to the historic VA campus has become a focal point for homelessness in the city, with mayoral candidates making visits over the last year. Veteran Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough, who visited the encampment in October, said that the campus would house the roughly 40 veterans from the Veterans Row encampment by November.

Members of the clean-up crew dismantled tents on the Veterans Row homeless encampment just outside the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs campus on Monday morning. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Emily Norman with boyfriend and veteran GemBob Brookhyser pack their belongings Monday to move onto the Los Angeles Veterans Affairs campus. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Eric Bare, called the Patriotic Preacher, runs the God and Country Ministry and is using a moving trailer to helping veterans move their belongings onto the VA campus. A variety of organizations helped homeless veterans pack up to leave their encampment and move onto the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs campus Monday morning. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Veteran Mary Ann Edwards, 41, known as Viking Jungle B…, moved her belongings to the other side of San Vicente Boulevard, saying that the VA “won’t give her a spot inside” while a variety of organizations helped homeless veterans pack up to leave their encampment and move onto the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs campus on Monday. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials document as organizations helped homeless veterans pack up to leave their encampment and move onto the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs campus on Monday morning. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Veterans living in the Veterans Row encampment along San Vicente Boulevard just outside the West Los Angeles VA Campus were upset as clean-up crews worked their way from tent to tent. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Army veteran Douglas Steven Bue, 65, who has moved onto the VA campus and is helping other veterans transition onto the campus, on Monday hugs Sheriff’s Lt. Jeff Deedrick, who oversees the Homeless Outreach Service Team (HOST Team) with Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, at left. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Emily Norman, whose boyfriend is a veteran, packs her toy dinosaur and various belongings Monday to move onto the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs campus. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)