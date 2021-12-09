Who is Alberto Carvalho, LAUSD’s new superintendent?

So who is Alberto Carvalho, the veteran educator the Los Angeles school board has tapped to lead the second-largest school district in the nation?

Background

Born in Portugal, he came to the United States at age 17. Carvalho learned English as a young adult and quickly worked his way up from construction and restaurant jobs as he attended Broward Community College. He later won a scholarship to Barry University.

Beginnings as a teacher, administrator

In his mid-20s, he interviewed for a teaching position at Miami Jackson Senior High. He was offered a job the same day, a Tampa Bay Times profile reported in 2019.

After four years in the classroom — teaching physics, chemistry and calculus — he became an assistant principal. The superintendent at the time was so impressed that he brought Carvalho to work downtown without his having been a principal. Carvalho oversaw federal programs and later became the district’s chief communications officer.

Administrator

He gathered further experience by overseeing grant administration and lobbying state officials. Carvalho launched several initiatives, including a Parent Academy and a School Improvement Zone, focusing on schools with low academic achievement.

He put himself at the helm of a new campus called iPrep Academy, a pre-kindergarten-to-12th-grade magnet school “designed to promote respect and responsibility among the students and staff,” its website says. All students are required to take honors classes.

Superintendent

He has led Miami-Dade County Public Schools since 2008 and is among the nation’s most experienced and admired school district leaders.

Carvalho is credited in the Miami-Dade district with providing stable leadership and improved academic performance, and creating special programs that offer more schooling choices for parents. In Los Angeles, he would immediately have to confront a school district in which many students have long struggled to achieve and were further set back — academically and emotionally — by the COVID-19 pandemic.

