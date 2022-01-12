Firefighters battling large blaze at commercial building in Adelanto

Firefighters in San Bernardino County are fighting to keep a large commercial fire from spreading, officials said early Wednesday night.

Units were initially dispatched at 4:35 p.m. to the blaze in the 18100 block of Baldwin Street in Adelanto, said Mike McClintock, a battalion chief with the county Fire Protection District.

Crews requested a second alarm and continued to fight heavy fire conditions on the large commercial property as of 6 p.m., McClintock said.

Firefighters are working to protect nearby structures, he said. Downed power lines and a limited water supply are posing challenges.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.