California

Firefighters battling large blaze at commercial building in Adelanto

Flames and thick smoke rise from a commercial fire
San Bernardino County firefighters were called to a large commercial fire in Adelanto on Wednesday.
(San Bernardino County Fire Protection District)
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Firefighters in San Bernardino County are fighting to keep a large commercial fire from spreading, officials said early Wednesday night.

Units were initially dispatched at 4:35 p.m. to the blaze in the 18100 block of Baldwin Street in Adelanto, said Mike McClintock, a battalion chief with the county Fire Protection District.

Crews requested a second alarm and continued to fight heavy fire conditions on the large commercial property as of 6 p.m., McClintock said.

Firefighters are working to protect nearby structures, he said. Downed power lines and a limited water supply are posing challenges.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

