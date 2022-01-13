Advertisement
California

Sheriff’s Department recruit loses gun in area of Castaic jail

A police cruiser on a street outside a jail facility with a barbed-wire fence and guard tower
The Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic in 2015.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recruit’s gun has gone missing in Castaic, authorities confirmed Thursday.

The recruit “misplaced a firearm in the area of Pitchess Detention Center,” the department said in a statement.

A search of the area Thursday was unsuccessful, said Deputy Alejandra Parra, a department spokeswoman.

“At this time, there is no reason to believe the firearm was stolen or fell into the wrong hands,” according to the statement, which said the department “has an ongoing investigation” into the gun’s whereabouts.

The department declined to answer follow-up questions. Further information about the missing gun and the investigation were not available Thursday evening.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

