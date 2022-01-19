Advertisement
Authorities respond to ‘potential pipe bomb’ at Oakland federal building

The federal building in downtown Oakland.
The federal building in downtown Oakland, where a suspicious device reported Wednesday was described by authorities as “a potential pipe bomb.”
(Google Street View)
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad was called to the federal building and courthouse complex in downtown Oakland on Wednesday after someone reported seeing a suspicious device.

The Sheriff’s Office described the device as “a potential pipe bomb.”

“We are working with our local and federal partners to keep the scene safe while we work the problem,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse complex houses U.S. District Court, the Internal Revenue Service, U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Further information was not immediately available. This story will be updated.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

