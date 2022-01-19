Authorities respond to ‘potential pipe bomb’ at Oakland federal building

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad was called to the federal building and courthouse complex in downtown Oakland on Wednesday after someone reported seeing a suspicious device.

The Sheriff’s Office described the device as “a potential pipe bomb.”

“We are working with our local and federal partners to keep the scene safe while we work the problem,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse complex houses U.S. District Court, the Internal Revenue Service, U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Advertisement

Further information was not immediately available. This story will be updated.