Advertisement
Share
California

Crews battle large fire at Rancho Los Amigos hospital campus in Downey

A map shows the location of the Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center in Downey
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Share

Firefighters from at least three Los Angeles County agencies are fighting a two-alarm fire at the site of an L.A. County public rehabilitation hospital in Downey.

An operator with the Downey Fire Department said firefighters were called to a commercial fire Wednesday evening in the 12000 block of Erickson Avenue.

The fire broke out in an abandoned building at the site of the Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center, which was once known as the Los Angeles County Poor Farm, the operator said.

Downey firefighters requested help from the Los Angeles County and Compton fire departments, the operator said.

Advertisement

Jeremy Stafford, a dispatch supervisor with the L.A. County Fire Department, said his agency got the call for assistance at 6:31 p.m. and confirmed the incident was a 2nd-alarm fire.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

California
Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement