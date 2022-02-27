Fire crews battle four-alarm blaze at pallet yard in Riverside County

Fire crews on Sunday night were battling a four-alarm blaze at a pallet yard in Riverside County, according to officials.

The fire was first reported at 8:20 p.m. on Rubidoux Boulevard near 24th Street in Rubidoux, a neighborhood in Jurupa Valley. Multiple electrical poles caught fire, and at least 22 fire engines were sent to the scene, Riverside County Fire Department said.

CBS Los Angeles reported that several vehicles and hundreds of pallets were consumed by the blaze.

“We will be out at this fire all night,” said Riverside County Fire Department spokesperson Jody Hagemann.

No injuries were reported as of 10:30 p.m.