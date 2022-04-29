Boy found at L.A. River homeless encampment; sheriff’s officials search for parents

Authorities are looking for the parents of a young boy who was found Thursday in a homeless encampment in the Los Angeles River bed.

The boy was found around 10 a.m. in an encampment near the 710 and 105 freeways, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The boy is possibly named Anthony and was with an unidentified man at the encampment when he was found, according to authorities.

No further details were available.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Department Lakewood Station at (562) 623-3500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.