Boy found at L.A. River homeless encampment; sheriff’s officials search for parents

A smiling boy in a Spider-Man T-shirt
The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the parents of a young boy who was found in a homeless encampment near the 710 and 105 freeways on Thursday.
(Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
Authorities are looking for the parents of a young boy who was found Thursday in a homeless encampment in the Los Angeles River bed.

The boy was found around 10 a.m. in an encampment near the 710 and 105 freeways, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The boy is possibly named Anthony and was with an unidentified man at the encampment when he was found, according to authorities.

No further details were available.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Department Lakewood Station at (562) 623-3500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

