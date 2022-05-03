Hundreds in downtown L.A. protest possible overturning of Roe vs. Wade

About 400 people gathered in front of a federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday to protest the possible overturning of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe vs. Wade decision.

Amid the sound of blaring car horns from adjacent 1st Street, abortion rights advocates spoke in front of the courthouse and held signs that read, “We need to talk about the elephant in the womb,” “I am a woman not a womb” and “Pro-woman, pro-child, pro-choice.”

Protesters are reflected in a pool near Los Angeles City Hall. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Speakers ages 17 to 60 shared their experiences and implored fellow protesters to begin a grass-roots movement that would include continued protests, walkouts and demonstrations.

Zora Banon, 34, said she grappled with anxiety before going in front of the crowd and sharing her story of opting for an abortion when she was 27.

“There’s just such a lack of education out there and so much stigma around abortions,” Banon said. “But I talked to a woman in my community who had an abortion and had three beautiful children, and that helped make my decision.”

She recalled seeing her Instagram feed fill with reactions Monday night as news broke of a leaked draft opinion from Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. signaling the high court was prepared to overturn Roe.

Banon reached out to a friend, 36-year-old Lauren Selman.

Protesters rally in front of the U.S. courthouse on 1st Street in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

“Since 2016, we’ve been seeing a withering of rights about our ability to choose,” Selman said. “It was only a matter of time before this was on the table.”

Selman said she attended Tuesday’s protest and subsequent march because the battle for abortion rights has been long in the making.

“This is a fight that was my grandmother’s and my mother’s and now it’s mine,” she said. “My mom fought for the right to have an abortion, and now I do.”

Selman said she donates $36 a month to Planned Parenthood in honor of her mother, who gave birth to her at the age of 36.

“I think what people don’t understand about this fight is that we’re about choice,” Selman said. “People chose to have abortions and others chose to be mothers. I stand with people having the right to choose.”

One of the rally’s organizers, Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights Los Angeles, had members urge a nationwide walkout Thursday at noon.

Sarah Smith of Koreatown and Lee Cunningham of Los Feliz weren’t sure they would protest Tuesday. Smith heard the news late Monday evening on CNN and shared it with her friend.

The protest in downtown L.A. on Tuesday was one of many across California and the nation. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

“I couldn’t believe it,” Smith said. “I didn’t think this would happen.”

Cunningham said she wasn’t surprised.

“This has been a process now for at least six years, and it was just a matter of time,” she said.

The women wore masks and held signs that read “Abortion on demand & without apology,” provided by Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights.

“They are not going to send us back. We’re not moving backward,” Cunningham said.

The protest was one of many around California and the nation in response to the draft opinion that was leaked to Politico on Monday night.

A crowd gathers outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday night after news of the leaked draft opinion. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. confirmed the draft’s authenticity in a statement Tuesday, adding that the document did not “represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case” and that he had ordered an investigation into how the draft got into the hands of reporters at Politico.

Most legal and political analysts believe the court will follow through on overturning Roe vs. Wade, a move that has been predicted since former President Trump appointed three justices from a list of nominees compiled by the conservative Federalist Society.

Even so, the unprecedented nature of the leaked opinion had political parties plotting responses and the court facing uncomfortable questions about its ability to remain above partisan politics.

President Biden said ending the right to abortion access would mark a “fundamental shift,” calling it a potentially “radical decision” that could undermine other civil rights.

Republicans celebrated what Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) called “the right outcome” while decrying the leak as an attack on the conservative court.

“Roe vs. Wade was wrong the day it was decided,” Cruz said. “It was seven unelected lawyers who declared to the American people that the voters no longer have the right to make decisions about abortion.”

Protesters rally outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

In downtown L.A., Sheila Xiao, an organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation, said it was necessary to voice displeasure not only with the Supreme Court but also with the Democratic Party.

“They do a great job of giving us lip service, of fundraising for women’s rights and speaking about women’s rights, but when it comes time to legislate, they’re silent,” Xiao said. “They control the House, the Senate and the presidency, and abortion rights still aren’t guaranteed? How does that happen?”

Lincoln Heights resident Sophia Barrillo, 33, said she felt the urgency to make her voice heard even though she had just finished a 12-hour child-care shift.

“I don’t understand how this happens in this county,” said Barrillo, a native of Panama, where abortion is illegal. “Abortion is about protecting women.”

Barrillo said she wasn’t sure when she would next be able to protest and felt solidarity with the workers in the crowd.

“I feel like we’re all family here and we have to work together,” she said.

Protesters also gathered outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday night, with rallies continuing into Tuesday.

An abortion rights rally drew hundreds in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, according to the Austin American-Statesman, and in Rhode Island, organizers with the Womxn Project held a rally outside the statehouse in Providence.

Supporters of legal abortion also gathered in San Francisco, where an anti-abortion activist drew headlines by scaling the 1,070-foot Salesforce Tower on Tuesday morning.

The San Francisco Fire Department reported shortly after 10 a.m. that a person was scaling the 61-story building on Mission Street.

UPDATE: Incident resolved. Climber is now with @SFPD https://t.co/wxbGREir7X — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) May 3, 2022

The climber was detained at the top of the tower, according to authorities.

San Francisco police did not respond to a request to identify the climber or state what he was charged with; however, a person named Maison DesChamps, who calls himself “Pro-Life Spiderman,” claimed to be the climber and posted a video of the climb on Instagram.

He was reportedly issued two misdemeanor citations for trespassing and resisting a police investigation, according to multiple news reports.

In Michigan, nearly 300 antiabortion activists cautiously celebrated the potential of a favorable Supreme Court ruling at their annual lobbying day in the state Capitol in Lansing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.