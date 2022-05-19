Fire at Hollywood industrial building leaves one person dead, two injured

A fire at an industrial building in Hollywood left one person dead and two others suffering from smoke exposure Thursday night, according to authorities.

Seventy-eight firefighters knocked down the blaze inside a two-story concrete building at 6600 W. Lexington Ave. in 51 minutes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

“Two patients reported respiratory symptoms related to smoke exposure,” the department said. “Both patients were evaluated on scene and declined transport to the hospital. Sadly, one person was found dead inside, as firefighters searched the structure.”

No firefighters were injured, authorities said. The fire’s cause is under investigation.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.