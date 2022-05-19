Advertisement
Share
California

Fire at Hollywood industrial building leaves one person dead, two injured

A map of central Los Angeles shows the location of a structure fire in Hollywood that left one person dead
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Share

A fire at an industrial building in Hollywood left one person dead and two others suffering from smoke exposure Thursday night, according to authorities.

Seventy-eight firefighters knocked down the blaze inside a two-story concrete building at 6600 W. Lexington Ave. in 51 minutes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

“Two patients reported respiratory symptoms related to smoke exposure,” the department said. “Both patients were evaluated on scene and declined transport to the hospital. Sadly, one person was found dead inside, as firefighters searched the structure.”

No firefighters were injured, authorities said. The fire’s cause is under investigation.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

California
Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement