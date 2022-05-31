Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana to close for week after credible threat

Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana will be closed through Friday because of a credible threat to the campus, school officials said Tuesday.

Officials notified Santa Ana police after learning of the threat Tuesday, according to a letter sent to parents and students by school President Michael Brennan and Principal Frances Clare.

“Safety and sweep protocols were implemented,” the letter said. “We acknowledge the alarming nature of this message; however, we at Mater Dei take all threats made to the school seriously.”

Further information on the threat or the contents of the message were not immediately disclosed.

The officials said they consulted with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Orange, which oversees the school, and decided to close the campus and cancel all activities through Friday while police continue their investigation.

“We are working with our department chairs and faculty to develop online education options for these last days of instruction as well as next week’s finals schedule,” according to the letter. “Parents and students will be notified of these plans within the next day.”

Brennan and Clare said they would promptly update parents and students.

Further information was not immediately provided by school or church officials.

A Santa Ana Police Department representative could not immediately be reached for comment.