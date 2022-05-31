Advertisement
Share
California

Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana to close for week after credible threat

An exterior view of a building with a "Mater Dei High School" in front.
Mater Dei High School officials notified Santa Ana police after learning of the threat Tuesday, according to a letter sent to parents and students.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Gregory Yee
Hannah Fry
Share

Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana will be closed through Friday because of a credible threat to the campus, school officials said Tuesday.

Officials notified Santa Ana police after learning of the threat Tuesday, according to a letter sent to parents and students by school President Michael Brennan and Principal Frances Clare.

“Safety and sweep protocols were implemented,” the letter said. “We acknowledge the alarming nature of this message; however, we at Mater Dei take all threats made to the school seriously.”

Further information on the threat or the contents of the message were not immediately disclosed.

The officials said they consulted with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Orange, which oversees the school, and decided to close the campus and cancel all activities through Friday while police continue their investigation.

Advertisement

“We are working with our department chairs and faculty to develop online education options for these last days of instruction as well as next week’s finals schedule,” according to the letter. “Parents and students will be notified of these plans within the next day.”

Brennan and Clare said they would promptly update parents and students.

Further information was not immediately provided by school or church officials.

A Santa Ana Police Department representative could not immediately be reached for comment.

CaliforniaEducation
Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

Hannah Fry

Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering Orange County for the Los Angeles Times. She joined the newspaper in 2013 as a reporter for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication. Fry most recently covered breaking news for The Times and was part of the team that was a 2020 Pulitzer finalist for its coverage of a boat fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Santa Barbara. She grew up in Orange County and got her start as an intern at the Orange County Register.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement