Karen Bass widens lead over Rick Caruso in L.A. mayor’s race

Rep. Karen Bass has widened her lead to more than six percentage points over developer Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayor’s race, according to results released Friday by the county Registrar-Recorder’s office.

Bass has 42.9% to Caruso’s 36.3%, with a vote margin of more than 40,000, the results show. Caruso initially led Bass by five percentage points just after election day.

Most of the remaining ballots will be counted by Tuesday, when the next update will occur, said Registrar-Recorder spokesman Michael Sanchez. County officials estimated that 74,100 ballots countywide remain to be processed.

Regardless of the final tally, Bass and Caruso are assured spots in the Nov. 8 runoff because they are the top two finishers and neither will top 50% plus one of the votes cast.

Friday’s updated vote count boosted the leads of two candidates challenging incumbents on the Los Angeles City Council. Community activist Eunisses Hernandez now leads Councilman Gil Cedillo, 53.5% to 46.5% — a lead that looks impossible for Cedillo to overcome. Because they are the only candidates in the council district 1 race, there will be no runoff.

“The latest vote count confirms what we’ve said all along: #CD1 demands true, honest & responsible representation in City Hall,” Hernandez said on Twitter Friday afternoon.

Councilman Mitch O’Farrell fell farther behind labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez in the race in district 13, which takes in all or part of Hollywood, Silver Lake, Echo Park and Atwater Village. Soto-Martinez is at 40.1% to O’Farrell’s 32%; they will face each other again in November.

In the race for an open council seat on the Westside, political aide Katy Young Yaroslavsky continued to lead attorney Sam Yebri, 49% to 29.7% If Yaroslavsky garners more than 50% of the vote, she would win the race outright.

In the Los Angeles city attorney’s race, civil rights attorney Faisal Gill widened his lead over former prosecutor Marina Torres, 23.9% to 19.9%. Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto trails Torres by 173 votes.

In the race for Los Angeles County sheriff, incumbent Alex Villanueva’s lead on retired Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna tightened slightly, with Villanueva at 30.9% and Luna at 25.9%.

Many L.A. County voters used vote-by-mail ballots and waited to either mail or drop them off at polling places or drop boxes, Sanchez said. Election results are expected to be certified by July 1.

The election was the first at City Hall since a new law went into effect ensuring that every voter receives a ballot, a process designed to bring in more voters and focus less on a single day of in-person voting.

More than 84% of voters who cast ballots in the June 7 election used a mail-in ballot, according to the county.