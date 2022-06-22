What you need to know about the scandals at the California National Guard

Since early 2019, The Times has investigated a wide range of alleged misconduct by high-ranking officials of the California National Guard. The paper’s inquiries began with reports that someone urinated in a female Guard member’s boots, an incident that led to allegations of a cover-up and retaliation against whistleblowers. Among the other disclosures by The Times were the Guard’s use of a spy plane to monitor civilian protesters and fears in the ranks that it planned to deploy a fighter jet to frighten demonstrators.