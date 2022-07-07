Advertisement
Share
California

Disneyland’s social media hacked with racist, insensitive posts

Fireworks blast during the "Disneyland Forever" nightly show.
Racist, homophobic and insensitive posts were published to Disneyland Resort’s official Instagram account early Thursday but were soon taken down.
(Joshua Sudock / Disneyland Resort)
By Grace TooheyStaff Writer 
Share

A string of racist, homophobic and insensitive posts were published to the official Instagram account for Disneyland Resort early Thursday by what appeared to be a hacker.

The posts went live before 5 a.m. and were soon taken down, but not before many people saw or took screenshots of the posts.

Disneyland Resort in Anaheim did not immediately respond to questions about the incident and has not publicly addressed the posts.

About 4:30 a.m. Thursday, four new posts appeared on Disneyland’s Instagram account, with a caption saying the “super hacker” was taking revenge on the resort, according to screenshots shared on social media. The posts used racist and homophobic slurs, and referenced the release of another deadly strain of COVID.

Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Disneyland will be transformed into its winter decor and lights on Nov. 12.

California

For Subscribers

How Disney, a new mayor and a secret ‘cabal’ gained power over Anaheim

The ‘cabal’ steered policy, received contracts from the city and scripted remarks by Anaheim’s mayor, a Times investigation found.

The hacker also appeared to post stories on the Instagram account, and other media outlets have reported the resort’s Facebook page was also hacked.

CaliforniaOrange County
Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement