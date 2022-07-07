Disneyland’s social media hacked with racist, insensitive posts

A string of racist, homophobic and insensitive posts were published to the official Instagram account for Disneyland Resort early Thursday by what appeared to be a hacker.

The posts went live before 5 a.m. and were soon taken down, but not before many people saw or took screenshots of the posts.

Disneyland Resort in Anaheim did not immediately respond to questions about the incident and has not publicly addressed the posts.

The official Disneyland Instagram appears to have been hacked. At least four recent posts contain racial slurs and expletives. pic.twitter.com/mzQMUFwWjh — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) July 7, 2022

About 4:30 a.m. Thursday, four new posts appeared on Disneyland’s Instagram account, with a caption saying the “super hacker” was taking revenge on the resort, according to screenshots shared on social media. The posts used racist and homophobic slurs, and referenced the release of another deadly strain of COVID.

The hacker also appeared to post stories on the Instagram account, and other media outlets have reported the resort’s Facebook page was also hacked.