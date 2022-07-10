Advertisement
California

Brush fire threatens homes in Diamond Bar

By Times Staff
A small brush fire broke out Sunday in Diamond Bar in eastern Los Angeles County and was threatening homes, officials said.

The Cutoff fire had burned at least three acres off the 57 Freeway near Brea Canyon Cutoff Road, officials said.

Firefighters were defending homes in neighborhoods near the flames, and several water-dropping aircraft were also on the scene, according to some local media outlets.

