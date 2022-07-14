1 million pills with fentanyl seized by DEA in Inglewood during record-breaking bust

Federal agents seized about 1 million pills containing fentanyl during a raid in Inglewood earlier this month, the largest bust of fentanyl pills in the state, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration announced Thursday.

The drugs were found after agents served a search warrant on July 5 at an Inglewood home that investigators believe was a stash house used by a trafficking organization linked to the Sinaloa cartel.

“This massive seizure disrupted the flow of dangerous amounts of fentanyl into our streets and probably saved many lives,” Bill Bodner, the special agent in charge of the DEA’s Los Angeles office, said in a statement.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.