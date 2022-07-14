Advertisement
California

1 million pills with fentanyl seized by DEA in Inglewood during record-breaking bust

The DEA Los Angeles Field Division seized approximately 1 million fake pills containing fentanyl in Inglewood, Calif. earlier this month. This record-breaking bust is the largest seizure of fentanyl pills DEA has made in California. A federal search warrant was executed on July 5, 2022 at an Inglewood residence resulted in the seizure of approximately 1 million fake pills containing fentanyl. The seized fake pills were intended for retail distribution and have an estimated street value of $15 to $20 million dollars.
By Salvador HernandezSTAFF WRITER 
Federal agents seized about 1 million pills containing fentanyl during a raid in Inglewood earlier this month, the largest bust of fentanyl pills in the state, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration announced Thursday.

The drugs were found after agents served a search warrant on July 5 at an Inglewood home that investigators believe was a stash house used by a trafficking organization linked to the Sinaloa cartel.

“This massive seizure disrupted the flow of dangerous amounts of fentanyl into our streets and probably saved many lives,” Bill Bodner, the special agent in charge of the DEA’s Los Angeles office, said in a statement.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.

