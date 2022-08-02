California rents could skyrocket 10% thanks to inflation. What you need to know

Some California landlords can now bump up rent payments by as much as 10%, the maximum annual increase under a law passed three years ago.

The tenant protection and rent control law — filed as Assembly Bill 1482 and enacted in 2019 — allows landlords to raise their rents by 5% annually, plus the rate of inflation in their metropolitan area, with a maximum of a 10% hike. In past years, the total increase has hovered between 5.7% and 9%.

But the 10% limit applies only to complexes built before 2007 and those not subjected to rent-control restrictions, meaning that landlords for buildings that fall outside those confines can raise their rents even higher. And because inflation is so high across the board right now, every region in the state meets the requirement for the cap to be set at a 10% increase.

In Los Angeles, units built before October 1978 are forbidden from increasing rents until a year after the COVID-19 emergency period is over. The city banned evictions for nonpayment of rent for tenants who have endured financial hardships because of the pandemic, including lost jobs and higher medical bills and childcare costs.

But many parts of the rest of the state have no such protections.

In January 2022, Antioch resident Rocheall Pierre’s rent for her two-bedroom apartment went up $300 — to $1,800 a month. Pierre had been priced out of her apartments in San Francisco and Oakland and was homeless for a time in 2016 before finding a place in Antioch for herself and her children.

“We don’t have control over that. We have to pay, or we’ll be evicted,” she said Monday, the first day the increases were allowed. “I’ve been homeless, and I’ve been displaced. I feel unstable because I know landlords can raise the rent at any time.”

Shanti Singh, a spokesperson for statewide renter advocacy group Tenants Together, said her organization’s hotline had an influx of calls ahead of the rent spike.

Singh said she fears renters are going to be priced out by landlords who know they can’t afford the increase.

“There are landlords hiking the rent, knowing the tenants can’t afford it and using it as an excuse to get them out,” she said, adding that economic recovery has been “uneven” during the pandemic, especially along racial and class lines and that a rent hike will affect those already facing financial strain.

“It’s the same inequality that existed before the pandemic, so it’s not surprising at all that these communities have taken on a disproportionate amount of debt,” she said. “It’s the most vulnerable people being left behind.”

Manhattan Beach resident Taylor Avakian, who owns multiple properties in Los Angeles and North Carolina, said landlords should be able to raise rents to address an overall rise in costs.

“They have to make up for the difference somewhere,” he said. “If my power bill, insurance, etc., keep going up and I can’t raise the rent, then [landlords] are not incentivized to keep the buildings in good working condition. Why would they put in new water heaters if they can’t increase the amount of money or replace the amount of money they’re spending on expenses?”

A 10% rent hike would make up for an increase in expenses in most cases, Avakian said, but not in Los Angeles, because the city extended the eviction moratorium for qualifying tenants through the end of the year.

“I have older buildings built before 1979 that are city rent-controlled, so I can’t raise the rent at all until the eviction moratorium is over — and it’s a year after that when you can raise the rent,” he said.

But Singh pushed back on the notion that landlords are raising rents because of an increase in expenses.

“It’s not necessarily about getting hit by inflation,” she said. “Everybody is getting hit with inflation, but that doesn’t mean everybody is getting hit at the same level in terms of vulnerability.”

Avakian said he sympathizes with those who hard hit by pandemic-related economic and health woes.

“I do understand where tenants are coming from because sometimes it can feel like all [landlords] want from a tenant is their money,” Avakian said. “[But] there are a lot of landlords who genuinely care about who lives in their properties and they could charge more than they do but don’t because those are their morals.”

In Pasadena, which lifted its eviction ban June 30 and doesn’t have rent-control rules, Pasadena Tenants Union organizer Ryan Bell said his organization has been fielding calls from renters who’ve been given increase notices starting this month.

“They have to give 60 days’ notice for rent increase, and they were ready for it a month or two ago so it would go into effect immediately in August,” he said. “Pasadena evictions protections for COVID were removed by [the] City Council, and so there have been a lot of no-fault evictions as well.”

Rent-control advocates have campaigned for a ballot measure that would limit increases by 75% of the annual increase in the Consumer Price Index, Bell said. City voters will decide in November.

“If the average apartment is $2,000 a month, then 10% would be $200 a month, which is like going out and leasing out a Honda Civic without any warning,” Bell said. “People don’t do that without planning and making sure they can afford it.”

“More people are falling into homelessness faster than we can help them find their way back into housing,” he said. “It’s like we’re taking on water faster than we can bail them out, and it’s because of the rising cost of rent.”