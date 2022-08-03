San Francisco school board rebukes member following race comments

The San Francisco school board voted unanimously Tuesday to admonish Commissioner Ann Hsu over racially incendiary statements she made in a candidate questionnaire about equitable education.

During the board meeting, Hsu apologized and voted for her own admonishment. But she also stated that she would not resign and still plans to face voters in the upcoming school board election.

The meeting was held in response to a candidate questionnaire that Hsu submitted last month to a local organization of public school parents. Some of her responses were condemned as racially insensitive toward Black and brown parents and met by public outcry from community groups and social media users.

In her questionnaire, Hsu wrote about “restoring and upholding academic excellence” at district high schools and giving students a solid foundation “so that they can succeed later in life.”

However, it was her response to a question about how to increase academic outcomes for marginalized students that disturbed the public. She wrote that the biggest challenges in educating Black and brown students were “unstable family environments” and “lack of parental encouragement to focus on learning.” She also wrote that this forces teachers to work harder in a way “that is not fair to the teachers.”

A week after submitting her questionnaire, following backlash, Hsu amended her responses and apologized on Twitter .

“I was trying to understand and address a serious problem and seek solutions, and in so doing I said things that perpetuated biases already in the system,” she wrote. “My statements reflected my own limited experiences and inherent biases. I made a mistake, and I am deeply sorry.”

Hsu also wrote that she is committed to doing better and promised to prioritize centering the voices of Black, Indigenous and other families of color in her work with the board moving forward.

Hsu was appointed to the board by Mayor London Breed in February, along with two other commissioners. She’s been on the job for about six months.

Her apology did not do much to pacify outraged members of the community. In response, Dean Preston of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors took to social media to urge Hsu to resign and drop out of the race for the upcoming school board election.

“Her apology was an important step in addressing the harm she has caused for the community,” he said. “However, if this is how she views Black and brown families, it is hard to see how she can be an effective member of our Board of Education.”

Another supervisor, Connie Chan, issued a statement that thanked Hsu for her service before asking her to step down from her position “so that we can get back on track to ensure all students and their families can receive the quality, equitable public education they deserve.”

The National Assn. for the Advancement of Colored People, the San Francisco Democratic Party, the city’s teachers union and a handful of parent advisory councils also called for Hsu to step down.

Supporters of Hsu took to social media in her defense, citing free speech, calling out cancel culture and labeling Hsu a victim of Asian American hate.

More than 300 people have signed an open letter of support for Hsu, saying they understand that she made a mistake, but she is only human and “did not do so out of any malice.” They wrote that they do not believe Hsu should resign and that this should be a “teaching moment” for her. Signatories include members of the Chinese Parent Advisory Council, the Chinese American Democratic Club and AsianAmericanVoters.org.

The school board meeting on Tuesday drew crowds of both supporters and critics. They rallied outside the central office holding signs that said things like “Censure Hsu, stop black hate” and also “Support Ann Hsu she’s good for SFUSD.” During the rally, the Rev. Arnold Townsend of the NAACP, parents and other community leaders spoke out against Hsu.

Those who attended the board meeting reported that it had to be recessed after audience members lost control and began yelling at one another. When the meeting resumed, the board conducted the vote, which was unanimous across all seven members, including Hsu.

Hsu has not yet responded to a request for comment.