Dead body found hanging from tree in Griffith Park

By Noah GoldbergStaff Writer 
Firefighters found a dead body hanging from a tree near the Griffith Park merry-go-round, the department said Tuesday.

The fire inspector is on the scene, and the Los Angeles Fire Department called for police to investigate the death.

“It’s a death investigation. We’re assisting with body recovery,” said an LAFD spokeswoman.

The age and gender of the deceased were not immediately known, the Fire Department said.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers are on their way to the scene.

