Live updates from the Bass-Caruso debate for L.A. mayor

Karen Bass and Rick Caruso face off at Skirball

With less than seven weeks until the Nov. 8 election, Rep. Karen Bass and real estate developer Rick Caruso are facing off in their first head-to-head debate tonight at Skirball Cultural Center.

Both campaigns have gone into combat mode in recent weeks, with Caruso and Bass attacking each other’s character and ethics. This will be their first time parrying blows without a crowd of other candidates beside them and it’s unclear what their dynamic will look like — or how negative the candidates will be willing to go.

The debate — which is sponsored by The Times, Univision, KPCC, the Skirball Cultural Center, the Los Angeles Urban League and Loyola Marymount University — is being moderated by Times columnist Erika D. Smith and Fox 11 News anchor Elex Michaelson.

The debate was preceded by one featuring the two candidates in the Los Angeles County sheriff’s race, Sheriff Alex Villanueva and retired Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna. Caruso greeted Villanueva as the sheriff left the stage. “Sounds like you did a good job,” Caruso told him. He also greeted Luna.

About 200 people are inside the venue at Skirball. Those in the audience include city councilman and former mayoral candidate Joe Buscaino and students from Loyola Marymount University, who are visible in their red and white T-shirts.

Bass finished the June primary with a seven-point lead and an August poll from the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies, co-sponsored by The Times, showed her leading Caruso by 12 percentage points.

But nearly a quarter of Los Angeles voters are still undecided, according to the poll, and Wednesday’s debate offers a potentially decisive opportunity for Caruso and Bass to reintroduce themselves to voters just three weeks before general election ballots are mailed.