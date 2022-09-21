Advertisement
Share
California

Live updates from the Bass-Caruso debate for L.A. mayor

Tune in for back-to-back debates with the leading candidates in the races for mayor of Los Angeles and sheriff of Los Angeles County.

By Julia Wick
Benjamin OreskesDakota SmithDavid Zahniser
Share

Karen Bass and Rick Caruso face off at Skirball

With less than seven weeks until the Nov. 8 election, Rep. Karen Bass and real estate developer Rick Caruso are facing off in their first head-to-head debate tonight at Skirball Cultural Center.

Both campaigns have gone into combat mode in recent weeks, with Caruso and Bass attacking each other’s character and ethics. This will be their first time parrying blows without a crowd of other candidates beside them and it’s unclear what their dynamic will look like — or how negative the candidates will be willing to go.

The debate — which is sponsored by The Times, Univision, KPCC, the Skirball Cultural Center, the Los Angeles Urban League and Loyola Marymount University — is being moderated by Times columnist Erika D. Smith and Fox 11 News anchor Elex Michaelson.

Advertisement

The debate was preceded by one featuring the two candidates in the Los Angeles County sheriff’s race, Sheriff Alex Villanueva and retired Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna. Caruso greeted Villanueva as the sheriff left the stage. “Sounds like you did a good job,” Caruso told him. He also greeted Luna.

About 200 people are inside the venue at Skirball. Those in the audience include city councilman and former mayoral candidate Joe Buscaino and students from Loyola Marymount University, who are visible in their red and white T-shirts.

Bass finished the June primary with a seven-point lead and an August poll from the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies, co-sponsored by The Times, showed her leading Caruso by 12 percentage points.

But nearly a quarter of Los Angeles voters are still undecided, according to the poll, and Wednesday’s debate offers a potentially decisive opportunity for Caruso and Bass to reintroduce themselves to voters just three weeks before general election ballots are mailed.

CaliforniaHousing & HomelessnessL.A. Mayor ElectionL.A. Politics
Julia Wick

Julia Wick is a Metro reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering City Hall and the 2022 Los Angeles mayoral election. She was part of the team that was a 2022 Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news for work covering a fatal shooting on the set of the film “Rust.” Previously, she was the author of the Essential California newsletter. Before joining The Times in 2019, Wick was the editor in chief of LAist and a senior editor at Longreads. She is a native Angeleno.

Benjamin Oreskes

Benjamin Oreskes is a general assignment reporter in the Los Angeles Times’ California section.

Dakota Smith

Dakota Smith covers Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and City Hall for the Los Angeles Times.

David Zahniser

David Zahniser covers Los Angeles City Hall for the Los Angeles Times.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement