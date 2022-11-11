Advertisement
Share
California

Three Olympic medals stolen in Laguna Hills burglary

Photo of the Olympic Medals stolen in an Orange County burglary.
(Orange County Sheriff’s Department)
By Noah GoldbergStaff Writer 
Share

A trio of Olympic medals were stolen from a house in Laguna Hills last month, authorities said.

The gold, silver and bronze medals awarded to the 2012, 2016 and 2020 U.S. women’s volleyball teams were stolen during a burglary at a house in the 25000 block of Black Horse Lane on Oct. 29, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

The medals belonged to a woman who played for the Olympic teams and was temporarily storing her medals in a safe at the home, the sheriff’s department said. The whole safe was taken in the burglary.

Advertisement

“If you see someone in possession of an Olympic Games medal who does not have a valid reason to possess it, you are asked to contact OC Sheriff’s Southwest Investigations Bureau,” the department said in a news release.

No arrests have been made in the case.

California
Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement