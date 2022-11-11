Three Olympic medals stolen in Laguna Hills burglary

A trio of Olympic medals were stolen from a house in Laguna Hills last month, authorities said.

The gold, silver and bronze medals awarded to the 2012, 2016 and 2020 U.S. women’s volleyball teams were stolen during a burglary at a house in the 25000 block of Black Horse Lane on Oct. 29, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

The medals belonged to a woman who played for the Olympic teams and was temporarily storing her medals in a safe at the home, the sheriff’s department said. The whole safe was taken in the burglary.

“If you see someone in possession of an Olympic Games medal who does not have a valid reason to possess it, you are asked to contact OC Sheriff’s Southwest Investigations Bureau,” the department said in a news release.

No arrests have been made in the case.

