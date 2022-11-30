9 sailors injured in fire on aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln

Nine sailors were injured in a fire Tuesday morning aboard the San Diego-based aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln, the Navy said.

The injuries were minor and the blaze was quickly extinguished by the crew, the service said in a statement Wednesday morning. Six of those injured were suffering from dehydration, according to a Navy spokesperson.

The Lincoln is conducting routine operations about 30 miles off the coast of Southern California and will remain at sea, according to a San Diego Navy official.

“At this time, there are no plans for the Lincoln to return to its homeport due to the fire,” said Lt. Samuel Boyle, a spokesperson for the San Diego-based U.S. 3rd Fleet.

Boyle said additional details, such as the location, class and duration of the blaze, were not immediately available, nor were details about the type of injuries sustained by the other sailors.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, he said.