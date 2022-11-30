9 sailors injured in fire on aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln
A fire aboard the San Diego-based aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln was quickly extinguished and the ship will remain at sea, the Navy said
Nine sailors were injured in a fire Tuesday morning aboard the San Diego-based aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln, the Navy said.
The injuries were minor and the blaze was quickly extinguished by the crew, the service said in a statement Wednesday morning. Six of those injured were suffering from dehydration, according to a Navy spokesperson.
The Lincoln is conducting routine operations about 30 miles off the coast of Southern California and will remain at sea, according to a San Diego Navy official.
“At this time, there are no plans for the Lincoln to return to its homeport due to the fire,” said Lt. Samuel Boyle, a spokesperson for the San Diego-based U.S. 3rd Fleet.
Boyle said additional details, such as the location, class and duration of the blaze, were not immediately available, nor were details about the type of injuries sustained by the other sailors.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, he said.
Updates
11:23 a.m. Nov. 30, 2022: This story was updated with new information from the Navy about the number of sailors injured and the type of injuries sustained.
11:23 a.m. Nov. 30, 2022: This story was updated with comments from a 3rd Fleet spokesperson.
The stories shaping California
Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.