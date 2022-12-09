Advertisement
California

Rock slides close beach in Palos Verdes Estates

A pair of rock slides spilled onto the beach in Palos Verdes Estates on Friday morning. There were no reports of injuries or threats to any structures after about 200 feet of the cliff’s base fell onto RAT Beach shortly after 10 a.m.
(KTLA-TV)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
A pair of rock slides spilled onto a beach in Palos Verdes Estates on Friday morning, according to emergency officials.

There were no reports of injuries or threats to any structures after about 200 feet of the cliff’s base slid onto RAT Beach shortly after 10 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn shared an image on Twitter of the scene where emergency vehicles blocked access to a portion of the beach, which was closed, according to Hahn’s office.

Aerial footage from KTLA-TV showed a pickup truck partially covered with rocks and dirt at the base of the cliff. There was no word on whether the truck was occupied at the time it was hit by debris.

It was not clear what caused the slides, but the area has been buffeted by a series of rainstorms recently and weather reports are predicting more rain this weekend.

Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

