Rock slides close beach in Palos Verdes Estates

A pair of rock slides spilled onto a beach in Palos Verdes Estates on Friday morning, according to emergency officials.

There were no reports of injuries or threats to any structures after about 200 feet of the cliff’s base slid onto RAT Beach shortly after 10 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn shared an image on Twitter of the scene where emergency vehicles blocked access to a portion of the beach, which was closed, according to Hahn’s office.

Aerial footage from KTLA-TV showed a pickup truck partially covered with rocks and dirt at the base of the cliff. There was no word on whether the truck was occupied at the time it was hit by debris.

It was not clear what caused the slides, but the area has been buffeted by a series of rainstorms recently and weather reports are predicting more rain this weekend.