Advertisement
California

Former NFL star Willie McGinest arrested in L.A. on assault charge

Willie McGinest reports from the sideline before an NFL football game on Nov. 13.
NFL Network’s Willie McGinest reports from the sideline before a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on Nov. 13. McGinest was arrested on suspicion of assault Monday.
(Steve Luciano / Associated Press)
By Noah GoldbergStaff Writer 
Share

Retired NFL star Willie McGinest was arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of assault and released on $30,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

McGinest was arrested Monday around 7:30 a.m. and was quickly released, though the department said the investigation was ongoing, according to Sgt. Sara Klinkalong.

The alleged crime occurred about two weeks ago in the 7900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, sheriff’s officials said. No other details were released.

The 6-foot-5 former linebacker and all-time leader in postseason sacks for the New England Patriots won three Super Bowls with the team. He played college football at USC.

Advertisement

While a student at USC, McGinest was arrested and tried in a 1990 sexual assault but was acquitted after a five-week trial. He and two other USC football players were accused of dragging a 23-year-old woman into a dormitory room and sexually assaulting her.

McGinest was a first-round pick in the 1994 NFL draft. He played 15 seasons in the league before retiring.

He was elected into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame in 2015 after helping lead the team to its first Super Bowl in 2001 and then again in 2003 and 2004. McGinest still holds the record of most sacks in the postseason, with 16.

California
Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement