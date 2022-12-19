Former NFL star Willie McGinest arrested in L.A. on assault charge

Retired NFL star Willie McGinest was arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of assault and released on $30,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

McGinest was arrested Monday around 7:30 a.m. and was quickly released, though the department said the investigation was ongoing, according to Sgt. Sara Klinkalong.

The alleged crime occurred about two weeks ago in the 7900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, sheriff’s officials said. No other details were released.

The 6-foot-5 former linebacker and all-time leader in postseason sacks for the New England Patriots won three Super Bowls with the team. He played college football at USC.

While a student at USC, McGinest was arrested and tried in a 1990 sexual assault but was acquitted after a five-week trial. He and two other USC football players were accused of dragging a 23-year-old woman into a dormitory room and sexually assaulting her.

McGinest was a first-round pick in the 1994 NFL draft. He played 15 seasons in the league before retiring.

He was elected into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame in 2015 after helping lead the team to its first Super Bowl in 2001 and then again in 2003 and 2004. McGinest still holds the record of most sacks in the postseason, with 16.