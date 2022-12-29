Rose Parade viewers can expect dry conditions after series of rain showers

Weather for the Pasadena Rose Parade, which is returning Monday for the first time in three years without COVID restrictions, is expected to be dry, after a series of rain systems this week.

There will be a chance of random light showers Thursday and Friday, with accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch, according to the National Weather Service.

The 2019 Rose Parade drew about 700,000 viewers along the 5.5-mile route.

A more significant storm is headed to the Los Angeles area Saturday evening, with rainfall expected to drop 1 to 2 inches of rain in the metropolitan areas.

“That’s gonna be bringing more steady rain and will be the strongest after sunset,” said NWS forecaster Mike Wofford.

Snow elevation levels are forecast to be very high for the storm, but colder air Saturday evening could result in some snow around elevations of 5,000 to 6,000 feet.

The storm is expected to taper off Saturday night, with possible lingering morning showers into Sunday, according to the weather service.

The next storm is likely to arrive Tuesday or Wednesday, bringing another chance for showers to the Los Angeles area, but Wofford said the timing of the storm and the rainfall amounts are still uncertain.

Between Thursday and next week, L.A. could get a total of up to 4 inches of rain.

“During a typical storm season, I wouldn’t say it’s common to get these back-to-back systems that we’ve had,” Wofford said. “It certainly has happened but typically, we get one or two and then it’ll be dry.”

The rains could prove to be beneficial for a region currently embroiled in a multi-year drought, but Wofford isn’t sure how much of a difference the storms will make.

“Last year, we had a really great December and then we didn’t have anything for three months, so it remains to be seen,” he said. “It’s good for our reservoirs, but it’s too early to say.”