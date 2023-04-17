Colder temperatures, gusty winds expected in SoCal before warming up later this week

Southern California is expected to see lower temperatures before warming up later this week, according to the National Weather Service.

A low-pressure system is expected to move inland from the north between Monday and Wednesday, bringing cool, gusty winds, according to the weather service.

The winds are expected to bring hazardous driving conditions Monday through Wednesday, with Los Angeles and Santa Barbara counties getting wind gusts up to 45 mph. Sand and dust blowing across Highways 14 and 138 could result in zero visibility in the Antelope Valley.

Dense fog developed Monday morning, affecting the morning commute. Drivers have been advised to slow down while driving and increase space around their vehicles.

On Tuesday, it could be coldest in the mountains and the coast, while the deserts will see their coldest day on Wednesday. Temperatures on Tuesday could be 5 degrees below average at the coast and 8 to 12 degrees below average for the mountains and valleys. There will also be stronger winds and gusts up to 60 mph along the desert slopes of the mountains and in the northern Coachella Valley.

On Friday, a high-pressure system is expected to move to the coast and move inland on Sunday, just as a low-pressure system travels toward the West Coast. Temperatures are expected to warm up 5 degrees and up to 10 degrees above average. On Friday, temperatures are expected to range from the high 70s to 90 degrees.

The valleys and coast could see the most warming on Thursday and Friday before cooler temperatures spread inland Sunday.