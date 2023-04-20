Advertisement
California

Last of eight victims from Black’s Beach boat disaster in San Diego are identified

One of two pangas involved in an accident that left eight migrants dead on March 11 sits on Black's Beach the next morning.
(Nelvin C. Cepeda/San Diego Union-Tribune)
By Alex Riggins
San Diego Union-Tribune
SAN DIEGO — 

Authorities on Wednesday released the names of the final two victims among the eight Mexican migrants who died last month when two human smuggling boats capsized off Black’s Beach.

The two were identified as Arturo Valerio Rueda, 33, and Angel Gomez Lopez, 29, both from the Mexican state of Puebla, according to the San Diego County medical examiner’s office and the Mexican Consulate in San Diego.

The six victims who were identified previously were Alma Rosa Figueroa Gorgonio, 17; Yecenia Lazcano Soriano, 22; Ana Jacqueline Figueroa Perez, 23; Guillermo Suarez Gonzalez, 23; Eloy Hernandez Baltazar, 48; and Paul Diaz Lopez, 50. Four of them were also from Puebla, one was from Mexico City and the other was from Jalisco.

San Diego, CA - March 12: Surfers walk pass the second of two pangas to be hauled away by a salvage crew. The pangas were believed to be have been used when two suspected smuggling boats overturned in the ocean off Black’s Beach in the Torrey Pines. At least eight people died late Saturday night when two suspected smuggling boats overturned in the ocean off Black’s Beach in the Torrey Pines. (Nelvin C. Cepeda / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Their deaths — all from drowning, according to the medical examiner — occurred around 11:30 p.m. on March 11. That’s when a Spanish-speaking woman called 911 and reported that she and other people on her boat had made it to shore, but a second boat had overturned.

Lifeguards and other emergency crews responding to the call found two capsized pangas and bodies strewn across the sand and floating in shallow water at the bottom of the bluffs south of the Torrey Pines Gliderport. They found no survivors, leading officials to believe some people fled before crews arrived. A search for other potential victims came up empty.

The Mexican government is covering the costs of returning the victims’ bodies to their hometowns, according to a statement from Consul General Carlos González Gutiérrez. He said the Black’s Beach incident should raise “awareness about the dangers our nationals face when crossing the border undocumented.”

Said González: “The loss of human life in these conditions is absolutely unacceptable. For no reason should deaths at the border be normalized.”

Alex Riggins

Alex Riggins covers federal courts and federal law enforcement for The San Diego Union-Tribune. He previously worked nights covering breaking news and public safety. He joined the Union-Tribune in 2018 from City News Service and previously wrote about courts and public safety in Idaho for the Times-News. He is a La Mesa native and proud Helix Highlander, Grossmont Griffin and San Diego State Aztec.

